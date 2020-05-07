Management of private sugar mill booked for faulty weighing of sugarcane in Muzaffarnagar

Officials of a Deoband-based private sugar mill with a purchasing centre in Niyamu village of Charthawal area here were booked for faulty weights and other irregularities, police said. Police registered a case on Wednesday against the private sugar mill's managing director D N Mishra, zonal in-charge Sanjay Tyagi and weighing clerk Pershan Pundir under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 264 (fraudulent use of false instrument for weighing) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at Charthawal police station in the district.

A group of officials from the sugarcane department raided the sugarcane purchase centre and found irregularities in the weighing machine. It is alleged that the employees misbehaved with the team and opposed their action. The raid was conducted after a complaint was received that sugarcane crops of the farmers were not properly being weighed there.