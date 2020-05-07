Union HRD Minister announces modifications in PMRF Scheme to boost research in country

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday announced that, to boost research in the country various amendments have been carried out in Prime Minister's Research Fellowship Scheme. He said that after the amendments, now for the students from any recognised institute/ university (other than IISc/ IITs/NITs/IISERs/IIEST/CF IIITs), the requirement of GATE Score is reduced to 650 from 750 apart from minimum CGPA of 8 or equivalent.

The Minister also informed that now there will be two channels of entries, one direct entry and lateral entry. In lateral entry, the students, who are pursuing PhD in PMRF granting institutions (completed 12 months or 24 months as per certain requirements) can also apply to become fellow under the scheme as per new guidelines. Pokhriyal further highlighted that NITs, which appear in top 25 institutions as per NIRF Ranking (overall) can also become PMRF Granting institution. The Minister hoped that the modifications will enable more students to avail of the benefit under the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship Scheme.

The minister has also informed that, to boost research a dedicated Division is being created in the ministry with the name of "Research and Innovation Division". This division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under MHRD. Union Minister said that. "The Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) Scheme has been designed for improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country. With attractive fellowships, the scheme seeks to attract the best talent into research thereby realizing the vision of development through innovation."

He added that the scheme was announced in the Budget 2018-19. The institutes which can offer PMRF include all the IITs, all the IISERs, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and some of the top Central Universities/NITs that offer science and/or technology degrees. Pokhriyal further said that the candidates will be selected through a rigorous selection process and their performance will be reviewed suitably through a national convention.

Starting Academic Year 2020-21, candidates can apply for PMRF through either direct entry channel or lateral entry channel. (ANI)