Rs 18 lakh swindled online from policeman's bank account in UP's Bhadohi, 2 people booked

An FIR was registered on Thursday against two persons for their alleged involvement in online fraud of over Rs 18 lakh from a retired policeman. The matter came to the fore on Wednesday when retired sub-inspector Kishan Lal Chowdhury's son Om Prakash went to the bank at Padav in Gyanpur area here to withdraw money where he saw to his amazement that Rs 18 lakh was missing from his account, police said.

Upon informing about this to the bank manager Sunil Kumar Bhagat, it was found that the amount was withdrawn after hacking the account. An FIR in the matter was registered against Ali Hasan of Ghosia area and Jogendra Pal of Mirzapur and attempts were on to arrest them.

Police is probing the matter..