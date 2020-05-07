Left Menu
No new COVID-19 positive case reported in Kerala today: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

No new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Kerala on Thursday while the total number of active cases stands at 25, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:07 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

No new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Kerala on Thursday while the total number of active cases stands at 25, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As many as five patients have recovered today including three in Kannur and two in Kasargod district. With this, total 474 patients have recovered in the state so far.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated. (ANI)

