Raj CM Gehlot, Dy CM Pilot express grief over Vizag gas leak tragedy

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:56 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday expressed grief over the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy early on the day that killed at least 11 persons and affected over 1,000 people, leaving them gasping for breath

"Shocked to know about the terrible Vizag gas leak tragedy. My condolences to the bereaved families, who lost their loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Gehlot said. Deputy Chief Minister Pilot called the incident “sad and unfortunate”

"It is very sad and unfortunate that many people died in an accident caused by the poisonous gas leaking from the factory of a multinational company in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh," Pilot said. He prayed for strength to the family members of those who lost their lives and wished speedy recovery of the injured. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also expressed grief over the incident.

