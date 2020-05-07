Left Menu
MP: Elderly prisoner recovers from COVID-19 in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:46 IST
MP: Elderly prisoner recovers from COVID-19 in Indore

A 71-year-old prisoner, who had tested positive for COVID-19, returned to the Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday, after recovering from the infection. The elderly inmate was admitted to a private hospital on April 16, after he contracted the infection from an undertrial prisoner at the jail, deputy superintendent of the Central Jail Laxman Bhadoriya said.

"The prisoner has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a private hospital. He will now undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine at a facility inside the prison," he said. The inmate was serving a life sentence in a 2010 rape case, he added.

So far, 32 people, including eight guards and 24 prisoners, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indore Central Jail and seven inmates have recovered, Bhadoriya said. "We hope other prisoners overcome the fear of COVID-19 after seeing this elderly inmate recover from the deadly infection," an official said.

