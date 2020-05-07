Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 more BSF ‘praharis’ test corona-positive in Jodhpur

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:49 IST
12 more BSF ‘praharis’ test corona-positive in Jodhpur

Twelve more jawans of a BSF company, which had been deployed earlier in the Walled City area of the national capital on internal security duty, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday. The tewelve BSF ‘praharis’ were found infected a day after their 30 other colleagues tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of Delhi-returned infected BSF personnel in Jodhpur to 42, said an official.

Test reports of the samples of these jawans were released by the state’s Medical and Health Department on Thursday afternoon. According to a BSF official, all these jawans were the part of a BSF company comprising 57 jawans, which had been sent to Delhi from Jaipur on internal security duty and had been put up at the Jama Masjid in the national capital.

The entire company was air-lifted to Jodhpur on Monday and was quarantined at the BSF’s Subsidiary Training Center (STC) here after some of the jawans of the company deployed in the walled city area in New Delhi tested corona positive. A BSF official said samples of all the 57 jawans had been taken after the battalion was shifted to STC quarantine center of BSF in Jodhpur. “Thirty out of 44 were tested positive on Wednesday while the report of the remaining 13 jawans' samples was due. Twelve more have been tested positive out of the remaining 13 samples,” a Medical and Health Department official said, adding “15 of them are negative”. All of them have been admitted to the Jodhpur AIIMS here for treatment while those, who tested negative, will remain in quarantine center for 14 days.

This BSF battalion had been deputed at the Jama Masjid during the Tablighi Jamat chaos in Delhi, where some of them had tested positive. After this, the entire battalion was shifted to Jodhpur, considering the better and adequate facilities at its STC quarantine centre. On the other hand, with regard to officials and jawans at local level, BSF Rajasthan frontier IG Amit Lodha, however, said no other jawan at the local level in Jodhpur has been found infected so far and every possible measure has been taken to ensure that local BSF praharis remain insulated and shielded from the infection.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vici Gaming earn playoff berth at Road to Rio - Asia

Vici Gaming and TYLOO won again to remain undefeated at the ESL One Road to Rio -- Asia event on Thursday. In Group A action, VG staged a come-from-behind win over TIGER. After dropping the first map, Mirage, by a 16-7 margin, VG took a 16-...

Amid rising corona curve, crime graph takes a dip in Haryana

Murders and other heinous crimes have registered a sharp fall in Haryana during April this year, amid the rising coronavirus-infection curve and the ensuing lockdown. While he number of murders committed in the state in April 2020 stood at ...

GSK to test experimental drug to treat pneumonia from COVID-19

GlaxoSmithKline will start trials of an experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug on patients suffering from pneumonia related to COVID-19 at the end of the month. Having screened its drugs for potential in the fight against the coronavirus, G...

Georgia to lift lockdown in Tbilisi on Monday

Georgia will lift its lockdown in the capital Tbilisi and allow shops to reopen on Monday as part of a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said. He told a televised cabinet meeting on Thursday that a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020