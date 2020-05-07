JEE Advanced 2020 to be held on Aug 23

The JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23, said Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Human Resource Development Minister. Earlier on Tuesday, Pokhriyal had announced the dates of NEET and IIT-JEE examinations which had been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The NEET exam will be held on 26 July while the IIT-JEE (Main) examination will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July. NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programs in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is for admission into the premier IITs.