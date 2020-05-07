Tendulkar,Kohli express anguish over Vizag tragedy

Visakhapatnam, May 7 (PTI): Famous personalities from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and India captain Virat Kohli to those from the film world expressed their anguish over the gas leak incident here that killed 11 people and left hundreds ill on Thursday, through their respective twitter accounts. "Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking.

Praying for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted by the gas leak and my deepest condolences with the families who have lost their loved ones," batting great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli tweeted: "My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak.

Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital." 'Baahubali' maker SS Rajamouli said he was deeply disturbed by the visuals from the gas leak. "Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital.Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones," he tweeted.

Condoling the deaths,actor Anupam Kher said he was praying for the people affected by the tragedy. "Heart breaking visuals from Vizag.

Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and lets pray for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital. 2020 what a horrible year this is becoming!!" actress Nayanthara tweeted.

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu said it was heart breaking to see the visuals of the gas leak. "MY thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vizag," she tweeted.

'Chennai Super Kings' said "What to do when staying home isn't safe either? Heartbreaking news from the City of Destiny. All our thoughts with the lost souls and prayers with the families affected." 'Mumbai Indians' tweeted "Thoughts go out to the city of Vizag and all the families affected.

Stay strong."