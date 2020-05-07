Left Menu
Muzaffarnagar riots: UP govt withdraws cases against 28 people

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:40 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn cases lodged in the state's Shamli district against 28 people during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots. In Shamli, BJP MLA Tejendra Nirwal said local party leader Dhanshyam Parcha was also among those against whom the cases were withdrawn.

On the basis of the district administration's report, the case lodged against 28 persons has been withdrawn by the government earlier this week, state's Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said. The cases have been withdrawn following the necessary procedure, Pathak said, adding that since this was an important issue the opinion of the Attorney General was also taken.

Nirwal had also made a recommendation in this regard, he said. Most of the cases have been withdrawn after proper examination, he said, adding that they were found to be politically motivated to harass people.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had decided in March 2018 to  withdraw riot cases related to Muzaffarnagar and other places in the state if they smacked of being "politically motivated". At least 62 persons died and a large number of people lost their homes in the riots that took place in September 2013.

Following the violence, a total of 503 cases were lodged against around 1,455 persons at police stations in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli by the then Samajwadi Party government..

