Noida: 9 arrested, 203 vehicles challaned for defying lockdown

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:48 IST
Noida: 9 arrested, 203 vehicles challaned for defying lockdown

Nine people were arrested and challans issued to owners of over 200 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar which falls in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue due to the pandemic which prohibit normal movement in this district in western UP adjoining Delhi.

"Five FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and nine people arrested. A total of 709 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 203 of them, while another six were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended till May 17 the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials warned. As of Thursday, 202 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 109 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. PTI KIS RDM RDM

