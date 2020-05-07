Man hacks mother, sister to death in C'garh

Man hacks mother, sister to death in C'garhPTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:59 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hacking his mother and sister to death in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police said. Anil Yadav brutally attacked his mother Sunita (45) with an axe, following an altercation at their home in Ramgopal ward in Mungeli town, located around 100 km from state capital Raipur, an official said.
While the accused's mother died on the spot, his sister Madhu (19), who intervened during the attack, succumbed to her injuries at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur, he said. Yadav was booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.
