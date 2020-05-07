CPI(M) demands judicial probe in Visakhapatnam gas leak incident

Stating that the gas leak in Visakhapatnam was "criminal negligence” on the part of the company, the CPI(M) on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the incident in which at least 10 people have lost their lives. Hundreds fell ill and at least 10 people died after a toxic gas leak at a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, early on Thursday. The gas leak impacted villages within a 5-km radius of the plant, according to officials

"This accident is a clear case of criminal negligence by the management of this company. It needs to be properly investigated if all the precautionary measures were taken when the closed plant was restarted after the lockdown restrictions were eased," the party said in a statement, adding that people were seen running from their houses in thick smoke and the deaths occurred primarily due to asphyxiation. The CPI(M) has demanded that a judicial enquiry be immediately conducted in a time bound manner and the guilty punished. "The LG Polymers management must be held culpable and actions must be taken in accordance with the law. The families of those who lost their lives must be paid a compensation of Rs. 50 lakhs and adequate compensation must be given to the injured," it said. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government should ensure that labour laws are implemented. "This Vizag industrial accident rings alarm bells reminding us of the horrific Bhopal Gas leak tragedy. Deepest condolences. We demand a thorough investigation and proper compensation to those affected. Responsibility must be fixed,” he said in a tweet. PTI ASG RDMRDM