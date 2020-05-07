Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:07 IST
15 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Fifteen fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,122. No death occurred on Thursday and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continued to be 29, a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the stategovernment said.

As many as 45 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals today. The number of people cured/discharged till date stood at 693.

The number of active cases (those undergoing treatment in hospitals) as on date was 400, the bulletin said. Out of the 15 fresh cases, 12 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, while the other three are migrants, it added.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Life of Middle-aged people may become more stressful compared to 90s: Study

Life may become more stressful majorly for middle-aged people than it was in the 1990s.The reasearchers reached to this analysis even before the novel coronavirus started sweeping the globe. A team of researchers led by Penn State found tha...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls, new cases broadly stable

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 274 on Thursday, against 369 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections declined marginally to 1,401 from 1,444 on Wednesday. The total dea...

Maharashtra CM holds all-party meet via video conference over COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held an all-party meeting via video conference over COVID-19. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Congress Ashok ...

Don Arun Gawli's daughter to tie knot on May 8 amid lockdown

Former don Arun Gawlis daughter Yogita will marry Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare in a simple home ceremony at Dagadi Chawl in central Mumbai on Friday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Thursday. The family has informed the Agri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020