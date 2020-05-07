15 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Fifteen fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,122. No death occurred on Thursday and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continued to be 29, a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the stategovernment said.

As many as 45 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals today. The number of people cured/discharged till date stood at 693.

The number of active cases (those undergoing treatment in hospitals) as on date was 400, the bulletin said. Out of the 15 fresh cases, 12 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, while the other three are migrants, it added.