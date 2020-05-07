Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vande Bharat Mission: 2 AI flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai carrying 354 Indian nationals set to arrive in Kerala

Two flights from the UAE carrying a total of 354 Indian nationals took off from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Kochi and Kozhikode respectively in Kerala on Thursday evening, the first of the repatriation flights in India's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission to bring back around 15,000 stranded citizens from overseas.

ANI | Abu Dhabi/Dubai | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:39 IST
Vande Bharat Mission: 2 AI flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai carrying 354 Indian nationals set to arrive in Kerala
First flight of Air India Express took off from Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Two flights from the UAE carrying a total of 354 Indian nationals took off from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Kochi and Kozhikode respectively in Kerala on Thursday evening, the first of the repatriation flights in India's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission to bring back around 15,000 stranded citizens from overseas. "Great to see the Vande Bharat Mission Abu Dhabi-Kochi special flight IX452 taking off from the Abu Dhabi airport. Thanks all for cooperation and support for making it possible," the Indian Consulate in Abu Dhabi posted on Twitter.

The Air India Express flight IX452 to Kochi with 177 passengers and four infants took off from Abu Dhabi International Airport is expected to touch down at Kochi International Airport post 10 pm. The Air India Express flight IX 344 flight which took off from Dubai International Airport with 177 passengers and 5 infants on board is expected to touch down Kozhikode International Airport. The passengers were boarded after conducting COVID-19 rapid tests at the UAE airports and elaborate arrangements are being made at both Kochi and Kozhikode airports for them. Thermal temperature scanning systems have been installed at the Cochin International Airport with the help of CIAL (Cochin International Airport Limited).

Earlier In a video released by the Air India Express, one of the flight attendants said that he was 'proud and privileged to carry out the first evacuation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission'. "We feel extremely proud and privileged to be representing Air India Express (in order) to carry out the first medical evacuation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission from Abu Dhabi to Kochin," said one of the attendants.

Shah Jahan, who boarded the flight from Abu Dhabi said he decided to return to India as he had lost his his job. "Because of the loss of job, I am going back to India. I am happy to be a part of the first evacuation flight," he said. Joshua, a technician, said that he found it difficult to send his wife--who is at least six months pregnant--to India. But now with help from the government of India, he can now do so.

"When I filled the registration form, I got a call from the consulate and after completing all the formalities, I am now very happy that I can now send my wife during her pregnancy," he added. Another passenger said that he was going back to India because his wife was unwell. "I am going back to India because my wife is not keeping too well. I approached the embassy and then got a call later, I purchased a ticket," he said.

"I am really grateful to the contributions of the Indian embassy," he added. India on Monday announced that beginning May 7, it will begin a phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad. The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Starting from 7 May, 64 flights will take off for 12 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore and the US. Over 3 lakh people have registered with Indian missions in the Gulf region to be repatriated home, according to official sources. However, not everyone but only "those with compelling grounds to return will be brought back," sources involved in this exercise. Those who fit the parameters include people facing deportation, migrant workers who have been laid off, short-term visa holders, people with medical emergencies, pregnant women, elderly persons, a person who has lost a near one, tourists and students whose colleges and hostels are shut. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat Mission: First flight from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi with 181 passengers

The first repatriation Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport here on Thursday evening. Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the 181 passengers have land...

Review of biomedical, health research proposals can be fast-tracked in emergency situation: ICMR

Review of biomedical and health research proposals can be fast-tracked in an emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring strict monitoring of the conduct of research, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has sa...

Two accomplices of Naikoo's close associate nabbed in Amritsar

The Punjab police on Thursday said it has arrested two accomplices of a close associate of Riyaz Naikoo, the slain commander of banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The arrested persons have been identified as Bikram Singh and Maninde...

Mumbai Metro Line 7: MMRDA gets 12 escalators, 2 elevators from China

In major progress in the&#160;Dahisar East to Andheri East&#160;metro 7 corridor project, town planning authority MMRDA on Thursday said it has got&#160;12 escalators and two elevators from China. Even as the city is under lockdown due to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020