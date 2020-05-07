Vande Bharat Mission: 2 AI flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai carrying 354 Indian nationals set to arrive in Kerala

Two flights from the UAE carrying a total of 354 Indian nationals took off from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Kochi and Kozhikode respectively in Kerala on Thursday evening, the first of the repatriation flights in India's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission to bring back around 15,000 stranded citizens from overseas. "Great to see the Vande Bharat Mission Abu Dhabi-Kochi special flight IX452 taking off from the Abu Dhabi airport. Thanks all for cooperation and support for making it possible," the Indian Consulate in Abu Dhabi posted on Twitter.

The Air India Express flight IX452 to Kochi with 177 passengers and four infants took off from Abu Dhabi International Airport is expected to touch down at Kochi International Airport post 10 pm. The Air India Express flight IX 344 flight which took off from Dubai International Airport with 177 passengers and 5 infants on board is expected to touch down Kozhikode International Airport. The passengers were boarded after conducting COVID-19 rapid tests at the UAE airports and elaborate arrangements are being made at both Kochi and Kozhikode airports for them. Thermal temperature scanning systems have been installed at the Cochin International Airport with the help of CIAL (Cochin International Airport Limited).

Earlier In a video released by the Air India Express, one of the flight attendants said that he was 'proud and privileged to carry out the first evacuation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission'. "We feel extremely proud and privileged to be representing Air India Express (in order) to carry out the first medical evacuation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission from Abu Dhabi to Kochin," said one of the attendants.

Shah Jahan, who boarded the flight from Abu Dhabi said he decided to return to India as he had lost his his job. "Because of the loss of job, I am going back to India. I am happy to be a part of the first evacuation flight," he said. Joshua, a technician, said that he found it difficult to send his wife--who is at least six months pregnant--to India. But now with help from the government of India, he can now do so.

"When I filled the registration form, I got a call from the consulate and after completing all the formalities, I am now very happy that I can now send my wife during her pregnancy," he added. Another passenger said that he was going back to India because his wife was unwell. "I am going back to India because my wife is not keeping too well. I approached the embassy and then got a call later, I purchased a ticket," he said.

"I am really grateful to the contributions of the Indian embassy," he added. India on Monday announced that beginning May 7, it will begin a phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad. The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Starting from 7 May, 64 flights will take off for 12 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore and the US. Over 3 lakh people have registered with Indian missions in the Gulf region to be repatriated home, according to official sources. However, not everyone but only "those with compelling grounds to return will be brought back," sources involved in this exercise. Those who fit the parameters include people facing deportation, migrant workers who have been laid off, short-term visa holders, people with medical emergencies, pregnant women, elderly persons, a person who has lost a near one, tourists and students whose colleges and hostels are shut. (ANI)