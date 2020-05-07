Left Menu
Over one-third of total COVID-19 cases in Delhi recorded from May 1-6

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:00 IST
Of the total 5,532 coronavirus cases reported in Delhi till Wednesday, more than one-third of those have been recorded from May 1 to 6. On Wednesday, 428 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital, the largest number in a single day. The previous largest spike in a day was 427 on May 3. In the last six days (May 1-6), as many as 2,017 cases have been recorded -- May 1 (223), May 2 (384), May 3 (427), May 4 (349), May 5 (206) and May 6 (428).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 5,532, with 428 new cases and one fresh death being reported, according to the Delhi government authorities. No fresh death was reported from May 3 to 5. Of the total 65 fatalities reported till date, 33 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 50 per cent of the total death cases, the authorities said. Twenty-one of them were aged between 50 and 59 years , and 11 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 5,104, including 64 deaths. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Wednesday that, in the city, coronavirus cases are now doubling in 11 days, which was earlier 13 days.

"It is so because a lot of pending reports were there whose results have now come out," he said. Dr Manoj Kumar Goel from Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon said more cases have come in the last few days as the "virus is still multiplying".

"Also, asymptomatic cases before being traced have spread infection to others, which are being reported now, so we are seeing spikes in cases in May,” he said. The national capital had reported its first coronavirus infection case on March 1 when a businessman living in east Delhi was diagnosed with COVID-19 after his return from Italy.

On April 11, the number of cases had crossed the 1,000-mark, totalling 1,069. The death toll on April 11 was 19. The cases crossed the 2,000-mark on April 19. The total cases stood at 2,003 and the death toll was 45, the doubling of cases from 1,000-mark happening in eight days.

On April 27, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital went up by 190 cases to 3,108, according to the Delhi government authorities. The number of cases crossed 4,000-mark on May 2 and the death toll stood at 64.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on May 5 crossed the 5,000-mark, with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day..

