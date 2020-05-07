Vice president speaks to spiritual leaders

Vice president speaks to spiritual leadersPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:17 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday reached out to prominent spiritual leaders and social workers to enquire about their well-being amid the coronavirus lockdown
He also discussed about the important role spiritual leaders can play in guiding and motivating people in these challenging times, a tweet from the Vice President Secretariat said
The vice president said the leaders can also encourage people to help the needy.
