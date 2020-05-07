Rajasthan govt hikes VAT on petrol, diesel
ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:53 IST
Rajasthan Government on Thursday hiked Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by 2 per cent and on diesel by 1 per cent with effect from midnight.
Several governments including Delhi, Assam and Uttarakhand have also increased tax on petrol and diesel in a bid to boost revenue which has taken a toll due to lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. (ANI)
