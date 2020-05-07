Nepalese migrant workers at Hyderabad seek govt's help amid lockdown

Nepalese migrant labourers working in Telangana's Hyderabad are struggling to make both ends meet amid the coronavirus lockdown, they have urged the State Government to provide them with all the possible assistance so they can survive. Prem, residing in Indira Colony here told ANI that a large number of Nepalese families reisde in this area.

"If the lockdown continues like this, we will be left with nothing. We are helping each other as much as possible. I would request the government to check on us, the people who have come all the way from other country in order to work here. Provide some assistance to us," he added. Prem added that people are finding it difficult to pay rent in this crisis. Speaking to ANI, Jeevan, another migrant residing in another location said, "I came here from Nepal in 2015, we are facing difficulties due to this lockdown, we cannot get back to our Country either."

"I am not having a Ration card, hence I have not received any help from the Government. I request the Government to help us in this situation," he added. Another migrant, Eshwari who works as a domestic helper told ANI that people are not calling them at work amid the lockdown following which they are deprived of food and other basic requirements.

"I work as a maid at a nearby home. Due to this lockdown we are asked not to come to work and in this situation we are not having enough food and money, we are from Nepal and not received any help from the Government, we request the authorities to provide basic resources to eat and live," she said. Hyderabad has more than 600 families as stated by a Nepalese group leader, residing in Marredpally, Malakpet, Banjara Hills, Ramkot, Mallepally, Towlichowki, Abids, Jhirra, Secunderabad and other locations. (ANI)