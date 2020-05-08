Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civilian injured as Pak Army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:38 IST
Civilian injured as Pak Army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

A civilian was injured and two houses suffered damage when the Pakistan Army on Thursday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. This is the sixth consecutive day of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. "At about 1100 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba, Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch," he said. The spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports came in. One civilian, Nisar Ali, a resident of Qasba village, was injured in the shelling by Pakistan and was hospitalised, officials said

Besides two houses suffered damages, they said.  Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav visited the District Hospital, Poonch and provided cash relief of Rs 10,000 out of Red Cross Fund to Nisar Ali who got injured during the cross border shelling

Ali was later referred to GMC Jammu for better treatment, they said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Latvia to ease coronavirus restrictions for public gatherings from May 12

Latvia will raise the limit for public gatherings to 25 people from two beginning May 12, as the country starts to ease restrictions introduced back in March to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said on Thursday. The ...

US northern border illegal crossings rise; many are Mexicans

The number of people apprehended for illegally crossing from Canada into the United States along its northern border has nearly tripled over the past three years, and a growing portion are Mexican citizens, according to federal data. One Me...

Poland's electoral commission confirms Sunday election won't happen

Polands electoral commission said on Thursday a presidential election could not be held on Sunday, while the lower house of parliament gave the green light for the vote to be held by post at a later date following a dispute over voting duri...

Actress Charlize Theron unveils stars joining her fight on domestic abuse

Adds details of the campaign By Oscar LopezMEXICO CITY, May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - South African actress Charlize Theron on Thursday said more than 50 female celebrities, from actress Reese Witherspoon to soccer player Megan Rapinoe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020