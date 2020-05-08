Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Aurangabad mishap, assures assistance to affected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the Aurangabad train accident on Friday, and assured that assistance is being provided to the affected. "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," Modi's tweet read.

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital. The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.

As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police have reached the spot. (ANI)