26 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 3,453

26 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,453, the state Health Department said on Friday.

ANI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:13 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

26 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,453, the state Health Department said on Friday. Among the 26 new cases, Kota has reported the highest number of cases at 8, followed by Jaipur at 7, the state Health Department said in a bulletin.

While Pali reported 5 coronavirus cases, Ajmer, Jhalawar, and Udaipur have reported 2 cases each, Alwar has 1 case. According to the Health Department, the death toll in the state has risen to 100, with one new death case reported on Friday.

At present, there are 1,450 active coronavirus cases in the state and 2,227 samples are under process. While 1,903 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,523 have been discharged from various hospitals in the state.

