MHA terms another gas leak in Vizag 'minuscule technical leak', says situation under control

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday responded to reports of another gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam and clarified that it was a "minuscule technical leak" and the situation is under control. "There are media reports that there was another leak. This is clarified that this was a minuscule technical leak. It is required to bring the container in control. It is been controlled and the process of neutralization is already in process. The situation is under control," the MHA said in a statement.

On Thursday night, gas fumes again started leaking from the tanker where the styrene leakage had occurred. "Around 50 fire staffers, with National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) support carried out the operation. We have ordered the evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions," said Sandeep Anand, Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer. Styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday morning which claimed 11 lives.