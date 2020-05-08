Work resumes in Noida's Samsung mobile factory

Samsung mobile factory on Friday resumed operations amid lockdown in Noida with around 3,000 workers who were brought to the factory by buses. The government has allowed factories to operate with a reduced workforce.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 had issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 with some relaxations. Following the extension of lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh Government on May 3 had issued revised guidelines for its strict implementation.

The government had said that industrial establishments will be permitted to function in urban areas, but they will have to follow social distancing. There will be a 1-hour difference between two shifts in work sites.