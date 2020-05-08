45 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka
45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 750, the state Health Department said on Friday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:15 IST
45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 750, the state Health Department said on Friday.
According to the Health Department, the total cases include 371 discharged cases and 30 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka