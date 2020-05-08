Guv expresses grief over death of migrants in train accident

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Fridayexpressed grief over the death of migrantworkers in a train accident in Aurangabad district anddescribed it as a "heart-wrenching" tragedy

In his condolence message, the Governorsaid,Thenews of the unfortunate death of innocent workers, who weresleeping on railway tracks and were run over by a goods train,is heart-wrenching." "Convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to thenext of kin of the deceased, Raj Bhavan statement quotedKoshyari as saying.