310 NRIs stranded in Punjab to leave for UK today

Around 310 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who were stuck in Punjab due to COVID-19 lockdown, arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here and are all set to leave for the United Kingdom on Friday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:30 IST
Manjeet Kaur, an NRI, appealed to people to maintain social distancing and look after everyone in need. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Around 310 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who were stuck in Punjab due to COVID-19 lockdown, arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here and are all set to leave for the United Kingdom on Friday. They are scheduled to leave from the airport at 2:30 pm today.

The airport authorities and a team of doctors wearing PPE kits are examining the passengers. Thermal screening is also being conducted at the airport and the passengers are being asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The NRIS expressed happiness that they were finally returning to their country as most of them were stranded here for over a month. They thanked the British and Indian governments for their combined efforts to send them home and adequate arrangements at the airport.

"It is better to stay indoors. We shall pray to the almighty that we overcome this situation and everyone win this battle together," NRI Jatar Singh told ANI. "I was supposed to fly back on March 25 but I got stranded here due to lockdown. Thankfully, the British High Commission and local authorities are here who are helping us to go back," Kuldeep Singh, another NRI, said.

Manjeet Kaur, a British citizen, appealed to people to maintain social distancing and look after everyone in need. She said she is very excited to go back to the UK as she would meet her family after almost two-and-a-half months. "I came here on March 12 and I had to go back on April 12. My family is in the UK. I am very happy that I am finally going back to the UK. I would appeal to people to take care of each other but also maintain social distancing as it is the only tool to win this battle," she said. (ANI)

