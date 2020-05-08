Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite e-token system, long queues and crowd outside liquor shops in Delhi

Despite the implementation of an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital, long queues and crowds continued outside liquor shops for the fifth day on Friday, with many expressing confusion over the new token system.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:00 IST
Despite e-token system, long queues and crowd outside liquor shops in Delhi
A visual from outside a liquor shop in Gole Market, New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Despite the implementation of an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital, long queues and crowds continued outside liquor shops for the fifth day on Friday, with many expressing confusion over the new token system. Some buyers, who came with their e-tokens allotted by the Delhi government, claimed that the system was not being followed properly failing the purpose of the same.

"I got an e-token with 9:30 am to 10:00 am time slot allotted for this liquor shop. I was here at 9 am. Shopkeepers are here but they are not opening the shops. People will keep coming on their time slots but the liquor is not being sold. This way crowd will keep increasing," said Ajay, a customer standing in the queue outside a liquor shop in Gole Market here, told ANI. He said that when they first heard about the new system, they were happy and thought that it will resolve the issue of crowding outside liquor outlets in the city.

Manish Kumar, a businessman in Karol Bagh, who was also standing in a queue for liquor at Gole Market here said that many are not able to get e-tokens. "I have been standing here since 5 am. When I came, people were already queued up. The police came and dispersed the crowd. Many of the people who were standing in queues have left. Only those with e-token in the particular time slot are allowed to stay in the queue," Kumar said.

"We know that an e-token system has been implemented. I have been trying to get an e-token since last night but could not get one. If they are unable to handle the crowd they should open all liquor shops," he added. Kumar said that uneducated people and those who do not have smartphones are also unable to access the e-token system and added that provisions should be made to ensure liquor is available to them as well.

Delhi government had on Thursday, implemented a token system to ensure social distancing at liquor shops in the national capital by allowing people to book a time slot to buy alcohol without having to spend hours standing in queues. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR to study prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 infected people to check for community spread

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, apex health research body ICMR has decided to conduct a study in 75 affected districts across the country to identify people who were exposed to the novel coronavirus infection and yet showed mild or no sympt...

Amazon Prime Video's 'Four More Shots Please!' to get third season

Just days after dropping the second season of their hit chick-flick show Four More Shots Please, Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the show will be getting a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish N...

Stopping spread from urban to rural areas key to winning COVID-19 battle: Health expert

Preventing the spread of the coronavirus from urban to rural areas where majority of the population live will be a key in the countrys battle against the COVID-19, a prominent health expert said on Friday. As people start easing back into t...

Harsh Vardhan interacts with health ministers from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka over COVID-19 situation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a meeting with health ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka through video conference over COVID-19 situation. Vardhan was accompanied by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kuma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020