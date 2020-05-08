Despite e-token system, long queues and crowd outside liquor shops in Delhi

Despite the implementation of an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital, long queues and crowds continued outside liquor shops for the fifth day on Friday, with many expressing confusion over the new token system. Some buyers, who came with their e-tokens allotted by the Delhi government, claimed that the system was not being followed properly failing the purpose of the same.

"I got an e-token with 9:30 am to 10:00 am time slot allotted for this liquor shop. I was here at 9 am. Shopkeepers are here but they are not opening the shops. People will keep coming on their time slots but the liquor is not being sold. This way crowd will keep increasing," said Ajay, a customer standing in the queue outside a liquor shop in Gole Market here, told ANI. He said that when they first heard about the new system, they were happy and thought that it will resolve the issue of crowding outside liquor outlets in the city.

Manish Kumar, a businessman in Karol Bagh, who was also standing in a queue for liquor at Gole Market here said that many are not able to get e-tokens. "I have been standing here since 5 am. When I came, people were already queued up. The police came and dispersed the crowd. Many of the people who were standing in queues have left. Only those with e-token in the particular time slot are allowed to stay in the queue," Kumar said.

"We know that an e-token system has been implemented. I have been trying to get an e-token since last night but could not get one. If they are unable to handle the crowd they should open all liquor shops," he added. Kumar said that uneducated people and those who do not have smartphones are also unable to access the e-token system and added that provisions should be made to ensure liquor is available to them as well.

Delhi government had on Thursday, implemented a token system to ensure social distancing at liquor shops in the national capital by allowing people to book a time slot to buy alcohol without having to spend hours standing in queues. (ANI)