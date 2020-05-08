Drunk man kills two-year-old daughter

A drunk man killed his two-year-old daughter by smashing her into the ground after an argument with his wife in Bisauli area here, police said on Friday. On Thursday, Sukhpal reached his home in an inebriated state and had an altercation with his wife. In a fit of rage, he threw his daughter on the ground, they said.

The little girl was rushed to a hospital by other family members but died during treatment. The accused has been detained.

The family members have not yet filed a formal complaint to the police. PTI CORR ABN ABH ABH.