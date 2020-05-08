Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:56 IST
Union ministers, Odisha CM hail role of Red Cross volunteers during COVID-19 battle

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday expressed gratitude to millions of Red Cross volunteers on the occasion of World Red Cross Day and hailed their role in the fight against COVID-19. Union Minister of State for MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Sarangi also lauded their role, saying all should draw inspiration from the Red Cross volunteers.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha chief minister urged people to take a pledge to "do their bit" to protect human lives. "Millions of volunteers around the world are working round the clock and making umpteen sacrifices to fight the #COVID19 pandemic. On #WorldRedCrossDay, let us all pledge to do our bit as a compassionate society during this difficult time to protect human lives. #CovidSangramee," Patnaik tweeted.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also commended the Red Cross volunteers for rendering selfless service in fighting Covid-19. "On #WorldRedCrossDay, my deepest gratitude to all the emergency workers, healthcare professionals and millions of volunteers of the @ICRC who are rendering selfless service in saving lives and combating the #Covid 19 disease," the petroleum and steel minister tweeted.

"World Red Cross Day is the reminder that it is the duty of each one of us to remember all those who gave all their lives in the services of the needy. Let us take inspiration from those helping hands and do out a little bit for the society. #WorldRedCrossday#StayHomeStaySafe," Sarangi wrote on Twitter. Patnaik also put forward a message on Twitter on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day and appealed to all to donate blood.

"Adequate blood at blood banks is necessary for patients suffering from many ailments. On #WorldThalassemiaDay, appeal all to donate blood maintaining #COVID19 lockdown & social distancing norms to strengthen this essential link in the healthcare chain," Patnaik said. World Red Cross Day is observed on May 8 every year to acknowledge the principles and work of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement which aims at providing aid and assistance to everyone in need without discrimination.

