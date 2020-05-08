Left Menu
Man arrested in UP for killing minor daughters

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:56 IST
A man was arrested in a village here on Friday for allegedly killing his two minor daughters and burying their bodies, police said. The accused buried Pooja (6) and Jaya Prakanti (5) in Vamanpuri village of the Bahjoi area on May 6, claiming they had died of some disease, Circle officer (CO) Chandausi Ashok Kumar said.

However, some villagers suspected foul play and informed the police, he said, adding the graves were then dug up and the bodies sent for an autopsy. Hari Singh Yadav was arrested after post-mortem reports indicated that the girls were strangled, the CO said, adding that he later confessed to the crime. The accused killed the minor girls after a dispute with his wife, the officer said.

