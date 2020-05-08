Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Counting' soap-water dispenser to help wash hands in COVID times!

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:36 IST
'Counting' soap-water dispenser to help wash hands in COVID times!

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and the sneaky coronavirus will be hosed down the drain. Television these days is full of cheeky advertisements which carry dire warnings about the invisible enemy of mankind which can destroy you if you don't.

But how do you count those 20 seconds? The answer is you don't, the dispenser kept by your sink will do it for you. The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) in West Bengal's Durgapur has developed a contactless soap-cum-water dispensing unit that will help people wash their hands properly without having to count those seconds in mind or turning their hand to look at a timepiece.

The dispenser has sensors that get activated when in close proximity to objects. It dispenses both liquid soap and water from the same outlet with a time lag of 20 seconds, Harish Hirani, the Director of CMERI, which functions under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said.

"The 20 second timer is a game-changer, as it ensures that the user is compelled to rub his or her hands for the requisite time span as per standard hygiene guidelines. Our technology is based on intensive research and ergonomic demands," he said. The device can be deployed at various locations like hospitals, shopping malls, banks, stadiums and sports complexes, he said.

CSIR-CMERI has also developed products such as soaps and hand sanitisers that strictly adhere to the WHO guidelines. Hirani handed over one such dispense and 50 bottles of hand sanitisers to the chief terminal manager of Indian Oil Corporation Limited's Rajbandh facility in West Burdwan district on Wednesday.

The liquid hand sanitiser contains 75 per cent alcohol and is effective against most bacteria and viruses without water, a spokesman for the institute said..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Couples may have less desire to conceive during lockdown: Study

Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not lead to a rise in birth numbers, according to a study which said over 80 per cent of people surveyed do not plan to conceive during the COVID-19 crisis. The study, published in the Jo...

Trump says will be tested for coronavirus daily after military aide tests positive

US President Donald Trump has decided that he will be tested daily for the coronavirus after one of his valets tested positive for the deadly disease. A military aide of Trump, whom the White House officials described as a personal valet...

Special court extends CBI custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj till May 10 in bank fraud case: Officials.

Special court extends CBI custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj till May 10 in bank fraud case Officials....

ICICI Securities' shares shed early gains; close 5 pc lower

Shares of ICICI Securities on Friday erased all its early gains and closed 5 per cent lower due to profit-booking. During the trading session, it jumped nearly 14 per cent after the company reported a 28 per cent rise in profit after tax ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020