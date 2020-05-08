Left Menu
Authorities to consider representation on Delhi Minorities Commission head removal: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:03 IST
The Delhi High Court Friday asked authorities to consider the representation of a man seeking removal of the Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission, Zafarul-Islam Khan, for his allegedly "inflammatory and threatening statements" against the Hindu community. Justice Anu Malhotra took note of the submissions and disposed of the petition, lawyers appearing the matter, said.

The petition by Delhi resident Manoranjan Kumar claimed that the commission's chairman on April 28 posted statements on his Facebook account wherein he allegedly referred to the Hindu community as 'Hindutva bigots'. The plea had also sought lodging of an FIR against Khan for his alleged inflammatory statements.

Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra and advocates Richa Kapoor and Chaitanya Gosain told the court that FIR has already been lodged by the Delhi Police in the matter. The counsel said the court has directed the authorities to consider the representation of the petitioner.

The plea, filed through advocate Siddharth Acharya, has also alleged that the Khan in his statements also threatened the Hindu community with dire consequences and has sought his removal from the post of chairman of the commission. "...he (Khan) deliberately misused his position as the Chairperson of the Commission and his continuance in office is detrimental to the interests of minorities and the public interest," the petition has contended.

It has also alleged that the statements were made by Khan with an intention to cause communal tensions..

