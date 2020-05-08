Chennnai, May 8 (PTI): Highlights from the SouthernPTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:20 IST
Chennnai, May 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS10 AP-GAS LEAK-2ND LD CONTAINMENT "Over 60 pc of styrene vapour leak from plant polymerised" (Eds: Recasts intro) Amaravati: All the chemical tanks in LG Polymers near Visakhapatnam where a gas breach left 11 dead, are safe following 60 per cent of the styrene vapour polymerising so far, District Collector V Vinay Chand said. .
MDS6 KA-LOCKDOWN-LD MIGRANT WORKERS Hundreds of migrant workers protest at railway station (Eds: recasts, adding details) Mangaluru: Hundreds of migrant workers belonging to northern states on Friday staged a protest in front of the central railway station here demanding that arrangements be made for them to return to home towns. . MDS8 KA-VIRUS-HEALTH EXPERT Stopping spread from urban to rural areas key to winning COVID-19 battle: Health expert Bengaluru: Preventing the spread of the coronavirus from urban to rural areas where majority of the population live will be a key in the country's battle against the COVID- 19, a prominent health expert said on Friday. .
MDS12 KA-VIRUS-OPPOSITION Urge centre to declare COVID-19 national disaster, demand Rs 50,000 cr package: Oppn Bengaluru: Demanding that COVID-19 be declared a national disaster, opposition parties in Karnataka asked the state government to pressurise the Centre to provide it a Rs 50,000 crore pecial economic package to help those in distress due to the lockdown induced by the pandemic. . MES1 KL-LOCKDOWN-ARREST 4 held for religious recitation in shrine, violating lockdown curbs Thrissur: Four people, including the president of a local temple trust, were arrested for allegedly conducting a religious recitation in the shrine in violation of lockdown curbs on crowding at public places.PTI SS PTI PTI.
ALSO READ
UK launches massive bond sales to fund COVID spending surge
Gross under-testing, misreporting of COVID data; non-resident Bengali doctors write to Mamata Banerjee
CIABC urges states to convince Centre to begin liquor sale in non-COVID zones
UK rushes out huge bond sales to fund COVID spending surge
Odisha govt rushes bureaucrats to three COVID 19-hit districts