PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:20 IST
Chennnai, May 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS10 AP-GAS LEAK-2ND LD CONTAINMENT "Over 60 pc of styrene vapour leak from plant polymerised" (Eds: Recasts intro) Amaravati: All the chemical tanks in LG Polymers near Visakhapatnam where a gas breach left 11 dead, are safe following 60 per cent of the styrene vapour polymerising so far, District Collector V Vinay Chand said. .

MDS6 KA-LOCKDOWN-LD MIGRANT WORKERS Hundreds of migrant workers protest at railway station (Eds: recasts, adding details) Mangaluru: Hundreds of migrant workers belonging to northern states on Friday staged a protest in front of the central railway station here demanding that arrangements be made for them to return to home towns. . MDS8 KA-VIRUS-HEALTH EXPERT Stopping spread from urban to rural areas key to winning COVID-19 battle: Health expert Bengaluru: Preventing the spread of the coronavirus from urban to rural areas where majority of the population live will be a key in the country's battle against the COVID- 19, a prominent health expert said on Friday. .

MDS12 KA-VIRUS-OPPOSITION Urge centre to declare COVID-19 national disaster, demand Rs 50,000 cr package: Oppn Bengaluru: Demanding that COVID-19 be declared a national disaster, opposition parties in Karnataka asked the state government to pressurise the Centre to provide it a Rs 50,000 crore pecial economic package to help those in distress due to the lockdown induced by the pandemic. . MES1 KL-LOCKDOWN-ARREST 4 held for religious recitation in shrine, violating lockdown curbs Thrissur: Four people, including the president of a local temple trust, were arrested for allegedly conducting a religious recitation in the shrine in violation of lockdown curbs on crowding at public places.PTI SS PTI PTI.

