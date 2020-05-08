Check gate quarantine facilities management committees set up in Arunachal Pradesh

Twelve check gate quarantine facilities management committees have been formed in Arunachal Pradesh to monitor the overall working of the designated entry points to the state and the quarantine facilities available there, an official said. The committees would be headed by a cabinet minister with MLAs as members, he said.

As many as 12 check gates are operational with quarantine centres to facilitate institutional quarantine of people who were stranded outside the state because of the nationwide lockdown and are now returning to Arunachal Pradesh. The state has 25 entry points with check gates along the border with Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that due to risk of coronavirus transmission through potential carriers coming from outside the state, the 12 check gates along the Assam-Arunachal border have been made operational while the rest have been closed. To help the local administration in better coordination and management of the designated entry gates and the quarantine centres developed there, deputy chief minister, other ministers and all MLAs have volunteered their service, Khandu said.

"In such testing time, its extremely joyful to see such spirit of Team Arunachal exhibited in fight against #COVID19. My thanks to all my colleagues. We always stand together in this fight!" Khandu tweeted. "The deputy commissioner of the respective district where the check gates are located will be the convenor while the superintendent of police and district medical officer will be the co-members," Ameya Abhyankar, secretary to the chief minister, said.

The three check gates for entering the state capital are Banderdewa, Hollongi and Gumto. However, the government has decided only to use Banderdewa check gate for entry of people while the other two gates would be allowed for essential commodities.