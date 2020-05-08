Odisha Police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh

The Odisha Police on Friday seized brown sugar worth around Rs 30 lakh which was kept inside a big fish in Balasore district. Acting on a tip-off, a police team at the Laxannath check gage on the Odisha-West Bengal border intercepted a man who was carrying a big dead fish to the neighbouring state, a police officer said.

During the search of the fish, the police team found three polythene packets containing 10 gm of brown sugar each in the mouth of the dead fish, the officer said. The man carrying the fish was arrested, the officer said, adding that the value of the seized contraband would be around Rs 30 lakh.