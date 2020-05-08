Left Menu
74 cases registered, over 2,100 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:08 IST
Over 70 cases were registered and 2,193 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said

According to the data shared by the police, 74 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm

A total of 2,193 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 171 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 744 movement passes were issued, police said. Forty-five cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.        Since March 24, a total of 1,50,319 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

