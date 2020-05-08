Left Menu
Maha: Tigress that killed 2 people in Gondia captured

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:13 IST
Maha: Tigress that killed 2 people in Gondia captured

A tigress that had killed two people in Gondia forest range in Maharashtra in March and April was captured on Thursday, officials said. It had killed a woman on April 18 and a man on March 29 in Goregaon and Tirora ranges, an official said.

"A committee was set up as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines to identify and nab the big cat. After Principal Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Maharashtra Chief Wildlife Warden Nitin Kakodkar gave the order to capture the tigress, 16 teams were formed," he said. It was captured from Navargaon Talav (Gumadoh) on Thursday, and was shifted to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur on Friday morning, he added.

