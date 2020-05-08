Left Menu
Focus on more effective surveillance of COVID-19, contact tracing and early diagnosis: Centre to 3 southern states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:16 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday asked Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka to focus on more effective surveillance, contact tracing and early diagnosis to keep low fatality rate in COVID-19 cases. He also asked these states to intensify surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) in unaffected districts and districts which have not reported any fresh cases in the past 14 days and more through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network in collaboration with medical colleges and hospitals.  "Such measures will help to indicate the presence of any possible hidden infection at an early stage thus helping in its timely containment," Vardhan stressed.

The minister also asked the states to ensure adoption of infection, prevention and control (IPC) practices in all healthcare settings to avoid and reduce chances of infections to health care workers. In continuation of a series of meetings with the states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha, Vardhan held a high-level meeting with Health Minister of Tamil Nadu C Vijayabaskar, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendra and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar on Friday.

Vardhan, along with Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, reviewed the situation, actions being taken and preparedness for management of COVID-19 in the three states, a health ministry statement said. Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka have registered 37, 30 and 29 COVID-19 fatalities and have reported 5409, 1123 and 705 cases respectively till 8 AM on Friday.

Appreciating the dedication of all the states in combating COVID-19 in the country, Vardhan said appropriate measures are being taken with the cohesive efforts of both the Centre and states in scaling up the number of dedicated COVID hospitals, isolation and ICU beds and quarantine facilities. "So far we are well-prepared to face any eventuality due to COVID-19," he said.

The states informed about some of the best practices adopted at the district level such as deployment of mobile testing laboratories and distribution of medicines for non-communicable diseases for a period of two months in advance in containment zones, home delivery of bleaching powder in slum areas and use of tele-medicine as an alternative to OPD. Vardhan appreciated the work done by the state governments and the dedication shown by frontline health workers, anganwadi workers, police and paramilitary personnel who are working beyond the call of duty in the interest of nation.

He reminded states to provide them preventive medicines and immunity boosters along with testing as and when required. It was reiterated to the states that attention needs to be accorded to provisioning of non-COVID essential health services such as immunisation drives, TB case tracing and treatment, providing blood transfusion for dialysis patients, treatment of cancer patients and antenatal care of pregnant women, the statement said.

It was also stated that the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres could be used for screening for hypertension, diabetes and three types of cancers.  Tele-medicine and tele-counselling could be used for a larger population in view of the lockdown. States have been advised to keep adequate stock of essential medicines, he said. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Latest News

Must act to strengthen immunity of societies against virus of hate: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is calling for concerted global action to quash the tsunami of hate speech that has risen alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.COVID-19 does not care who we are, where we live, what we believe or about any ot...

Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be demoted in PCB's new central contracts list

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has decided to demote their 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed from category A to C in the new central contracts, to be given to the players in August. According to details, the Board has al...

Biggest threat to Brazil coronavirus response? President Bolsonaro, says The Lancet

The biggest threat to Brazils ability to successfully combat the spread of the coronavirus and tackle the unfolding public health crisis is the countrys president, Jair Bolsonaro, according to British medical journal The Lancet.In an editor...

Lekhpal's child kidnapped in Mathura

Three-year-old son of a revenue official was kidnapped from outside his house in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the forenoon in Parashuram colony under Raya police station limits when the ...
