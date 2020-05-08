Lockdown: Gutkha, cigarettes worth Rs 50L seized in Mumbai

A team of Mumbai Crime Branch and Maharashtra FDA seized stocks of gutkha, cigarette and other tobacco items worth almost Rs 50 lakh in Govandi and arrested three people during the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Unit X of Crime Branch and the state's Food and Drug Administration intercepted a tempo, which had a pass for ferrying essential items, in Shivajinagar in Govandi on Thursday and made the seizure, an official said.

"We seized gutkha, cigarettes and other tobacco items worth Rs 21.48 lakh. Two persons who were held on the spot informed us about a godown in Govandi which had Rs 28 lakh worth of gutkha stock. This too was seized and one more person arrested," he added. The three have been identified as Mohammed Gaus Zahur Khan (38), Shaizad Kuchi (31) and S N Khan (28), he said.