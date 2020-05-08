Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra government sanctions Rs 30 crore for ex-gratia, financial assistance to gas leak victims

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday sanctioned Rs 30 crores towards ex-gratia and financial assistance for the victims of the Vizag gas leak incident.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:52 IST
Andhra government sanctions Rs 30 crore for ex-gratia, financial assistance to gas leak victims
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday sanctioned Rs 30 crores towards ex-gratia and financial assistance for the victims of the Vizag gas leak incident. The government has announced that Rs 1 crore to be paid to the kin of the deceased victims.

In a video conference on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to immediately release ex-gratia amount to the victims and their families. Acoording to an official release, the Chief Minister said that a comprehensive safety audit of all the industries should be taken up and a Standard Operating Procedure should be enforced.

He said the officials should come up with suitable recommendations to avoid such mishaps in the future. He said that the Pollution Control Board (PCB) should be strengthened and directed the officials to identify hazardous factories in and around Visakhapatnam located in densely populated areas.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautham Sawang, Vizag city Police Commissioner RK Meena, District Collector Vadarevu Vinaychand, and other senior officials were present during the review meeting. The officials said that the situation has been brought under control, with over 60 per cent of the chemical already polymerized and the process will be 18-24 hours.

On Thursday styrene gas leak at the plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh claimed 11 lives. An FIR has been registered against LG Polymers in connection with the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Bizarre', it is like a warm-up game: David Warner on playing without spectators

Australian opener David Warner on Friday termed as bizarre the experience of playing behind closed doors, which it said was like playing a warm-up game. Australia played against New Zealand in an ODI without spectators on March 13, which ti...

Trump offers Biden rapid COVID-19 test to resume travel

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is willing to provide Joe Biden, his presumptive Democratic opponent, with a rapid COVID-19 testing system so Biden can return to the campaign trail. Trump, who this week made his first trip out of...

Wipro GE Healthcare, PPHF partner with K'taka govt to support COVID-19 referral hospital

Wipro GE Healthcare and its NGO partner People to People Health Foundation PPHF have tied up with the Department of Health and Family Welfare to help Karnataka fight COVID-19 with medical equipment, the company said on Friday. An administra...

Hair salons to open in Sri Lanka as coronavirus lockdown set to lift

With the coronavirus lockdown set to end in Sri Lanka, hair salons can resume businesses from May 11 after adhering to a set of precautionary measures, officials said here on Friday. Sri Lanka imposed a nation-wide curfew from March 20 to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020