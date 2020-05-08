Left Menu
Aurangabad train mishap: NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Maharashtra state government over mowing down of 16 migrant by a goods train in Aurangabad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:40 IST
Aurangabad train mishap: NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Maharashtra state government over mowing down of 16 migrant by a goods train in Aurangabad. Talking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the Commission has directed State Chief Secretary and District Magistrate of Aurangabad to submit a detailed report within four weeks

The incident happened between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Nanded Division. "Officers have been directed to submit a detailed report, within four weeks in to the incident. It should also include details of the steps taken by the state and the district authorities to provide food, shelter, and other basic amenities to the poor people, especially the migrant labourers, who are facing extreme difficulties from every angle," NHRC said in a statement.

Details of the relief and rehabilitation provided to the victim labourers and their dependents along with status of the medical treatment provided to the injured are also required to be given in the report. NHRC noted that prima facie, the mishap can be termed as a train accident as normally it is not expected that people will be sleeping on the railway tracks. However, the crucial aspect is that the poor labourers, who were already facing many hardships amid countrywide lockdown, were forced to walk on foot for a very long distance due to non-availability of any mode of transport, lost their lives due to apparent negligence by the district administration, the statement read.

It added, "Had some arrangements been made for their shelter or halt during their tiring journey, the painful tragedy could be averted." At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR). (ANI)

