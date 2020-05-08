Lekhpal's child kidnapped in Mathura

Three-year-old son of a revenue official was kidnapped from outside his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the forenoon in Parashuram colony under Raya police station limits when the child was playing, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

He said, a note demanding ransom of Rs 20 lakh has been recovered. Six teams, including surveillance and SWAT, have been formed, to solve the case, the senior superintendent of police said.