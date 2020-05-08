Left Menu
Development News Edition

DD, AIR news bulletins broadcast weather report of PoK cities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:46 IST
DD, AIR news bulletins broadcast weather report of PoK cities

State-owned broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio from Friday began broadcasting weather reports on Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in their prime-time news bulletins. The weather segment of the news bulletins on DD and AIR included the update on cities of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in PoK.

With summer temperatures rising, comprehensive weather coverage in news by Doordarshan and All India Radio as the national public broadcasters from across the entire territory of India has assumed focus, an Information and Broadcasting ministry statement said. While DD News carries weather reports in its news bulletins every day in the morning and evening, All India Radio News carries all important weather updates throughout the day in its main bulletins, the statement said.

"These weather reports cover every small detail from every nook and corner of the country while highlighting extreme weather conditions across the country, temperatures of various places from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gilgit to Guwahati, Baltistan to Port Blair," it said without specifically stating that the PoK cities have been added in the weather updates. The state broadcasters have started the practice, but private news channels may follow suit, a ministry source said.

The move comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre started including cities under PoK in its forecasts, a departure from its earlier format. The IMD has started including Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which are parts of PoK, under the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division since May 5, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Department that gives forecast for the northwest meteorological division of the IMD, had said.

IMD Director General M Mohapatra had said they have been mentioning areas under PoK under its daily weather bulletin ever since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in the two union territories in August last year. However, officials said it's now being mentioned explicitly under the Jammu and Kashmir subdivision.

These cities of PoK have now found a place in the overall forecast of the northwest division. The northwest division consists of nine sub-divisions -- Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-Chandigarh-Haryana, Punjab, east Uttar Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and west Rajasthan.

The development assumes significance as New Delhi has asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India. The inclusion of Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan in the forecast comes amid Pakistan's Supreme Court allowing elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. India had strongly reacted to the development.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Car runs over three in Delhi's Mundka

A 22-year-old man and two minors died after being run over by a car in Outer Delhis Mundka area, police said on Friday. The deceased persons have been identified as Nasir 10, Abhishek 10, both residents of Tikri Kalan and Mahesh, a Nangloi-...

CBDT defers requirement of registration of charitable, religious trusts by 4 months till Oct 1

In a relief to religious trusts, educational institutions and other charitable institutions, the income tax department on Friday deferred by 4 months till October 1 the requirement of registration of these entities. In view of the unprecede...

Facebook redesign goes live with dark mode and easier navigation

After conducting months-long testing, Facebook on Friday made its redesign live. According to TechCrunch, the redesign of the social media platform has taken cues from the mobile application which offers faster load times and easier navigat...

Send migrants by trains, Maha Dy CM tells Pune officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Pune and asked officials to make arrangements to send migrants by special trains, the cost of which will be borne by the state government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020