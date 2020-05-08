MP's COVID-19 cases up by 90 to 3,341; death toll reaches 200

Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:50 IST
The number of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 3,341 on Friday as 90 more people were found infected since last night, health officials said. The virus claimed the lives of seven more persons since Thursday night, which took the death toll in the state to 200, they added.

Three deaths were reported in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each from Ujjain and Jabalpur, the officials said. As Sehore and Guna reported one coronavirus positive case each, the virus has spread to total 38 districts across the state.

Of the total number of deaths due to the pandemic, Indore alone has reported 86 fatalities so far. It is the worst-affected district in the state and one of the hotspots in the country. It has reported 1,727 confirmed cases after 28 persons were found positive since last night. Since Thursday night, 27 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 19 in Ujjain, four in Burhanpur, three in Ratlam, two each in Khandwa and Dewas and one each in Jabalpur, Dhar and Neemuch.

With this, Bhopal now has 679 cases, Ujjain 220, Jabalpur 116, Dhar 78, Khandwa 52, Burhanpur 42, Dewas 32, Ratlam 23 and Neemuch 5. The number of cases in other districts is: 80 in Khargone, 64 in Raisen, 51 in Mandsaur, 36 in Hoshangabad, 26 in Barwani, 22 in Morena, 13 each in Vidisha and Agar Malwa, 12 in Gwalior, eight in Shajapur, five each in Chhindwara and Sagar, four in Sheopur, three each in Alirajpur, Anuppur, Harda, Shahdol, Tikamgarh and Shivpuri, two in Rewa and one each in Ashok Nagar, Betul, Dindori, Panna, Satna and Jhabua.

The health department also corrected the COVID-19 positive figure of Dhar district on Friday, reducing it to 51 from 52 as declared on Thursday, saying that one of the patients tested negative in second and third examination reports. Apart from Indore (86) and Bhopal (24), 43 persons died in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, seven each Khandwa and Dewas, five in Jabalpur, four each in Burhanpur, and Mandsaur, three each in Hoshangabad and Raisen and one each in Dhar, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara, Satna and Ashok Nagar.

The condition of 1,518 patients is stable, while that of 274 was serious. As many as 1,349 people have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases in MP is 1,792.

The coronavirus figures in MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 3,341, active cases 1,792, new cases 90, death toll 200, recovered 1,349, total number of tested people is 63,705..

