Sonowal invites companies to set up units in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:04 IST
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday invited companies to set up their units in Assam as the state has surplus power to cater to their electricity needs and also business friendly ambience. Sonowal said this while chairing a meeting here to assess the impact of COVID-19 on government-run Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL).

Sonowal said though the state has been hit hard by the CoronaVirus pandemic, the unrelenting endeavour of the governments power companies has yielded power surplus of 350 megawatts. The chief minister invited companies to invest in Assam and set up their units to explore the business-friendly ambience, including availability of energy.

The chief minister also hailed the role of every personnel of the power department and the power companies in maintaining their high standard of professionalism and providing uninterrupted power supply to the state which is battling coronavirus infection. Sonowal said, "...COVID-19 has hit the state hard with its cascading effect on the life and livelihood of the people, any lapse on the part of the power department would have relegated the state governments astute management of the viral infection.

He asked the functionaries of the department to sustain their good performance in the coming days and lift the morale of all staff working at far-flung areas of the state. Sonowal also took stock of the progress of ongoing power projects like 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project, 70 MW Amguri Solar Power Project, 20 MW Namrup Solar Power Project, 100 MW Namrup Replacement Power Project.

