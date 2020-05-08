Flower shower on coronavirus survivors in Bengal's Howrah dist

Conchshells were blown and flower petals showered on 36 coronavirus survivors who left for home from a hospital here, having defeated the deadly disease. The 'corona battle winners' sang aloud 'Aloker ei jharna dharay' (In the fountain of light) in unison to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, before stepping out of hospital premises in Fuleshwar area of the district.

Howrah Superintendent of Police Soumya Roy, TMC legislators Idris Ali, Pulak Roy and hospital superintendent Subhasis Mitra were present on the occasion to cheer for them. Several health care professionals were also seen taking time out to sing with them.

As the ambulances carrying the survivors left the hospital, local women lined up on both sides of the road and blew conchshells and showered flowers on them. Mitra said people should "hold on to the belief that novel coronavirus can be defeated by medical science".

"We will have to put up an united fight against the disease," he added..