Fight against terrorism will continue till lasting peace is established in J-K: Singh

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:25 IST
The coordination among various security forces has resulted in huge successes in Jammu and Kashmir, but the fight against terrorism will continue till lasting peace is established in the Union Territory, J-K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said here on Friday. Chairing a joint officers' meeting here to review measures taken by Srinagar security grid, Singh also said the security agencies need to strengthen the bond further to foil ill designs of the neighbouring country and its sponsored terror outfits operating in J-K.

The meeting was attended by top officers of the police, Army, CRPF, SSB and the ITBP. "The role of police, Army and CAPFs deployed on the various assignments in Jammu and Kashmir is commendable and the coordination among various security forces has resulted in huge successes,” the DGP said.

During the meeting, the DGP complemented the security forces for the recent successful counter-insurgency operations. "The role of CAPF officers and jawans who are deployed on the various assignments across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is commendable and praiseworthy. The CAPFs have played a significant role both in maintaining law and order and counter-insurgency operations,” he said.

Singh said the fight against terrorism will continue till lasting peace is established in Jammu and Kashmir, and emphasised upon the officers to make deployments as per requirements at all sensitive places. "The personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly and the synergy at grassroots level of SHOs and Coy (company) commanders has to be at level-best for achieving better results,” he said.

The DGP stressed upon the officers not to let the peaceful atmosphere be disturbed by the inimical elements. "The synergy among the forces has yielded desired results in maintaining peace and order. We have to strengthen the bond further to foil ill designs of the neighbouring country and its sponsored terror outfits operating in J-K,” he said. Singh said the anti-national elements were taking advantage of the forces' responsibility in fighting the deadly coronavirus and called upon the officers to strengthen the security at all levels with joint efforts of all security forces to foil any nefarious designs of terrorists.

The DGP, during the meeting, also reviewed the preparation/measures taken to contain coronavirus from spreading and directed the officers to take all necessary steps in implementing the government orders on the ground..

