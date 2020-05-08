Left Menu
Nashik COVID-19 count reaches 572, Malegaon rise continues

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:47 IST
Nashik COVID-19 count reaches 572, Malegaon rise continues

Seven people, including six from hotspot Malegaon, tested positive for novel coronavirus late on Friday evening in Nashik, taking the district's COVID-19 count for the day to 51 and overall to 572, a health official said. The seventh case that was reported late evening was from Devargaon in Chandwad taluka and is the relative of an earlier patient, he added.

"Of the 572 cases, 448 are from Malegaon, 44 from Nashik city and 61 from talukas. There are also 19 patients from outside the district who are being treated here," he said. Nineteen people have died of the infection so far, while 46 have been discharged after recovery, he added.

