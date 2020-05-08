Gzb: DM issues advisory for LPG bottling plants, chemical units

The Ghaziabad district administration on Friday issued am advisory for factory owners and other units using chemicals and gases on do's and don'ts, a day after 11 people died due to a gas leak at a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam. Three public sector undertakings -- Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum -- and the LPG bottling plants located in Loni area have also been instructed to adopt safety measures in the units, to prevent any gas leakage tragedy in Ghaziabad.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that the owners of factories, which use highly inflammable chemicals, would immediately submit the photocopies of their onsite emergency plans before the offices of senior superintendent of police, chief fire officer and sub divisional magistrates. Material safety data sheets would also be maintained in the offices regarding chemicals, they are using in manufacturing. Without due permission of the administration, no factory owner would be permitted for hoarding huge amount of chemicals, LPG, thinner, solvents and acids, the advisory said.

The violators of the norms for transporting hazardous chemicals would be prosecuted, DM Pandey added..